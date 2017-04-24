Ex-Fox News guest: Hannity made 'uncomfortable' advances

Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Fox News guest says Sean Hannity made her feel "uncomfortable" by repeatedly asking her to his hotel while on assignment more than a decade ago, and said she stopped appearing on the host's show soon after refusing to meet him.

But Debbie Schlussel said she doesn't believe that Hannity's behavior constituted sexual harassment, clarifying remarks she made last week on an Oklahoma radio show.



Hannity responded to Friday's radio interview with KFAQ by saying Schlussel's account is "100% false and a complete fabrication."

KFAQ host Pat Campbell asked Schlussel if anyone at Fox News ever made her "uncomfortable" or made "sexual advances." She responded by saying she declined Hannity's repeated requests to come to his hotel with him while he was in Detroit for a broadcast of his show more than a decade ago. She said it was made clear to her after the program that she "wouldn't be back on his show." She says she made two more appearances on Fox after that, one on Hannity's show.

She told The Associated Press on Monday that her description of the incident was true, but that the behavior didn't rise to sexual harassment.

This story has been corrected to show that Schlussel was a guest on Fox News Channel, not a contributor.

