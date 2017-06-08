Ex-State Employee Is Accused of Stealing Public Funds

46 year old Christopher Reidenbach is charged with embezzlement. SLED says between July 1 2015 and January 20 2016... he doctored paperwork to buy a printer and accessories for his own personal use.....using state funds totalling less than $10,000.

wltx 6:07 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

