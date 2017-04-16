Family Tearfully Remembers Facebook Live Shooting Victim as Search Continues for Killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the city-wide search in Cleveland continues for a suspect who killed an elderly man on Facebook Live Sunday, the victim's family is feeling the immense pain of a senseless loss.

Authorities said 37-year-old Steve Stephens is accused in the alleged shooting death of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr., which he broadcast on Facebook Live.

Godwin's family broke down as they described the type of person he was. "He was very good hearted. He would give you the shirt off of his back," a family member told WKYC-TV.

Stephens, who is still at-large, is believed to be driving a white Ford Fusion with the temporary tag E363630. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A GoFundMe link has been established to support for the family. Click here to visit the page. Anyone who spots the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

