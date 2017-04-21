Family's ‘Miracle Baby' Helps in the Fight Against Premature Birth

Ryan and Taylor Floyd share their miracle story in the fight against premature birth. (Photo: Taylor Floyd)

Gilbert, SC- (WLTX)- After their first pregnancy ended with the still birth of their little girl, and the second ended with a miscarriage at nine weeks, Aiden was their last chance.

“Ryan and I had talked about it and he was pretty much our last go. He was our third and final attempt,” said Taylor Floyd. “I said you know, I want to give it one more shot and if it doesn’t work out then you know, I’ll take that as a sign from God that it wasn’t meant to be and I’ll just adopt.”

Floyd was diagnosed with an incompetent cervix and took every step possible to have a healthy pregnancy, but things took a scary turn at 23 weeks.

“We went in for a normal check up, and my cervix had already started to shorten and I was sent straight to the hospital and spent six weeks at bedrest,” said Floyd. “"It was very, very tough. Anxiety levels were high, very stressful."

Every week they could hold off, Aiden had a better chance at surviving. He was born at 29 weeks, weighing just 3.3 pounds. Other than being put on a ventilator for a few days, there weren’t any major complications at first.

“"Everyone told us that the NICU was like a roller coaster ride. And the first two weeks, we were like 'god this is great, this is easy. We're going to be bringing our baby home in no time,” said Floyd.

Then, Aiden developed a grade 2 hemorrhage and started having episodes of worsening apnea, bradycardia, and was put back on a ventilator. He also developed bacterial meningitis due to group B strep.

Aiden born at 29 weeks weighing just 3.3 pounds. (Photo: Taylor Floyd)

“He was very sick. Everything started shutting down. Kidneys, just everything. We really weren't sure if he was going to make it through the night,” said Floyd.

Aiden then had severe hydrocephalus, most likely because of meningitis, so doctors had to place a VP shunt to help drain the fluid that was collecting in his brain.

“That’s when we found out what that roller coaster ride was. So up and down. One day everything is great, the next day, it’s not. It was very, very scary,” said Floyd.

Floyd said they turned to the March of Dimes during the rough ride.

“"In the NICU there's a little room the family can go to just to get a break, to get away. Just to kind of get that help, that reassurance that things are going to be ok,” said Floyd. “And that really made a big difference."

They started a Facebook page, “Prayers for the Floyd Family,” and kept hope alive through family, friends, and faith.

“Thankfully he did pull through. Lots of prayers were answered,” said Floyd.

Finally, two months after he was born, Ryan and Taylor Floyd were able to take their son home. Every week, there were several appointments with specialists. Now, at almost 3-years-old, Aiden still has physical and speech therapy every week.

“At first, he would not imitate any sounds. We really couldn’t get anything out of him,” said Floyd. “Now, he is actually imitating a lot of sounds, a lot of words. "He has about ten or fifteen words that he says on a normal basis, but for him it's just a little harder.”

It’s too early to tell what the future has for the active, happy boy who loves light sabers, monster trucks, and basketball.

"It gets me choked up because he's such a fighter and to see how far he's come // everyday when I see him running around and doing things I realize what a miracle he is.”

As their superhero continues to fly past every obstacle, the Floyd’s are sharing their story with South Carolinians, hoping to fight premature birth one baby at a time.

“We wanted to be the Ambassador Family for the March for Babies because I just feel like our story gives other people hope. Seeing what we’ve been through, the struggles that we’ve had, and where we are now, I do think it gives other people hope. That if you have struggled with having a child, or have a child who’s been sick, that it can turn out good, have a happy ending,” said Floyd.

The March for Babies is Saturday, April 22nd, at the State Fairgrounds. News 19’s Ashley Izbicki is emceeing the event that raises money for the March of Dimes.

