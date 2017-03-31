Fans Celebrate Win in Columbia

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2 People Killed, 1 Hurt in Lugoff Shooting
-
Westwood High School Student Killed in Crash
-
One Dead After Shooting in Richland County
-
Bar Owner Charged in 5 Points Assault
-
RAW VIDEO: Interstate 85 collapses in massive fire
-
I-85 closed indefinitely
-
Massive Fire Causes Georgia Bridge Collapse
-
USC Women's Basketball Goes Line Dancing
-
I-85 collapse: What happened?
-
A'ja Wilson And Joe Cook Talk Final Four And What USC Has In Mind After A Win
More Stories
-
National Title Game Bound! USC Beats Stanford to Get…Mar 31, 2017, 9:29 p.m.
-
PHOTOS: USC Advances to National Title GameMar 31, 2017, 10:17 p.m.
-
He's Back! USC's Sindarius Thornwell Says He's…Mar 31, 2017, 3:16 p.m.