Fast-food worker turns herself in after allegedly putting menstrual blood on burger

A Mississippi fast-food worker accused of smearing her menstrual blood on a customer’s sandwich, turned herself into police on Monday, according to local reports.

Sky Juliett Samuel was working at a Jack’s Family Restaurant on Jan. 7 when a co-worker said she saw the 18-year-old smear the blood and saliva on a sandwich and serve it to a customer, WCBI-TV reported.

The incident received attention after Samuel's co-worker's mother posted about it on Facebook, WCBI-TV reported. The victim later told the Columbus Police Department about the incident, The Dispatch reported.

Samuel could face up to five years in prison if she’s convicted of “knowingly sell(ing) unwholesome bread or drink,” The Dispatch reported.

The fast-food chain said in a statement Friday that they are cooperating with police and investigating internally.

