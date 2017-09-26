Fatal Hit and Run Under Investigation
The Highway patrol is also investigating another pedestrian killed in Columbia that happened last night. The coroner says 26 year old Freddie Truesdale died last night shortly after 9:30 after being struck by a vehicle in the 8600 block of Garners Ferry
wltx 5:42 PM. EDT September 26, 2017
