FBI Adds Charlotte Teen Accused of Murder to 'Most Wanted List'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation added a Charlotte man to their list of the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives."

The FBI said 18-year-old Alejandro Castillo is wanted for questioning in a 2016 murder of a woman he worked with.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of Castillo, who is suspected of killing 23-year-old Truc Quan "Sandy" Ly Le, a woman who Castillo worked with at a Charlotte restaurant.

Le’s body was discovered in a wooded area in Cabarrus County. The FBI says she was murdered with a gun.

Bobby Le, the victim's uncle, said he is hoping for closure.

"We're not angry at Alex anymore," Bobby said. "That's in the past."

"We want this case to be closed for [Sandy's] family, for her dad to move on," Bobby added. "Every single time things happen or any news comes on about Sandy, he's actually heartbroken again. And it's been so many times already."

“The addition of Alex Castillo marks a major step in apprehending this dangerous fugitive,” said John Strong, special agent in charge of the Charlotte Division of the FBI. “Pictures will be featured in California, Texas and Mexico. No piece of information is too small.”

The FBI believes it’s possible Castillo may have fled to Mexico. Castillo also has family ties to Phoenix, Ariz.

“Extremely dangerous,” says the FBI. Castillo remains at-large and is considered armed.

“No matter where he is, we will bring him to justice,” said Special Agent Strong.

