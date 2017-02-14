Feds probe exhaust fumes filling Ford Explorer

(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

U.S. auto-safety regulators are investigating the possibility that exhaust fumes are leaking into certain versions of the Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched a probe into the matter in July after receiving 154 complaints of "occupants smelling exhaust odors in the occupant compartment, some of which expressed concerns about exposure to carbon monoxide," according to a government document.

The NHTSA investigation covers 2011 to 2015 Explorers.

But CBS News reported Monday that the number of complaints has mushroomed to more than 450, including 2016 and 2017 models. The news organization also reported that Ford recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit involving the alleged defect in a case filed in Florida.

Representatives for Ford and NHTSA were not immediately available to comment Monday.

The automaker has not issued a recall to fix the alleged defect. But the company did issue two "technical service bulletins" in 2012 and 2014, which instructed dealers to attempt to fix the defect when motorists bring in vehicles for other repairs.

The 2012 bulletin instructed dealers to apply sealant and undercoating to various parts. The 2014 bulletin incorporated those fixes and an additional software upgrade.

But "some vehicle owners reported little or no improvement after" those fixes, according to NHTSA's investigation document.

CBS reported that Explorer owners describe the exhaust smell as resembling "sulfur or rotten egg," with some worrying "it could be toxic."

