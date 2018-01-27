Final SC Officer Shot in Ambush is Recovering at Home

York, SC (AP) - Police say the last of three South Carolina law enforcement officers shot and injured by a domestic violence suspect is recovering at home.



The Herald of Rock Hill reports York County Sheriff's Lt. Buddy Brown had several surgeries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. York police Sgt. Kyle Cummings and sheriff's Sgt. Randy Clinton were released earlier.



A fourth officer, sheriff's Det. Mike Doty died Jan. 17, a day after the ambush. The four officers were shot while searching for 47-year-old Christian McCall, who fled after his wife called 911 to say he was beating her.



Police shot McCall, who hasn't been charged because he remains hospitalized. Prosecutors say they plan to charge him with murder in Doty's death, and attempted murder in the other shootings, among other charges.



© 2018 Associated Press