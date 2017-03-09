Fire Burning Near Coors Brewery in Golden, CO

(Photo: NWS Forecast Office Boulder, CO)

GOLDEN - A small grass fire was spotted burning in the foothills near the Coors Brewery in Golden Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was seen burning behind South Table Mountain.

Firefighters haven’t said how large the fire is believed to be, or what the cause is.

Red flag and high wind warnings are in place for a large potion of the Denver metro and the northeast portion of the state.

% INLINE %

Those in the affected areas are being asked to avoid activities that could create sparks or otherwise start fires.

It was one of numerous grass fires that broke out Thursday in wake of unusually warm temperature and windy conditions.

© 2017 KUSA-TV