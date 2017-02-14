Fire Doesn't Stop These Hair Stylists

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-year-old hit 20 times, autopsy says
-
Couple Fostered 50 Kids, Adopted 7
-
Wild Hogs Cost SC $115 Million in 2016
-
Sumter School Board Meets
-
Man Charged with Indecent Exposure
-
Dashcam Video: High Speed Chase in Kershaw County
-
Woman Charged in Gaston Shooting
-
Upstate Woman Found Chained in Container Speaks Out
-
US Army Plans To Spend $300M To Recruit
-
Police: Juvenile Shot, in Critical Condition
More Stories
-
'We Feel She's Out There and Crying for Help'Feb 14, 2017, 5:22 p.m.
-
Columbia Looks to Expand City LimitsFeb 14, 2017, 6:16 p.m.
-
Sheriff Asks for More Officers to Combat GangsFeb 14, 2017, 7:21 p.m.