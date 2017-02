(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in the lower Richland County area.

Officials say they arrived at the mobile home in 200 block of Willow Wind Road at 6:30 a.m. We are told the home is a complete loss and there were no injuries. The Richland County Fire Marshal continues to investigate.

(© 2017 WLTX)