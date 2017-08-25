Fire Medic Comforts Crying Child After Dog Saves Family From House Fire

Photo: Henry County Fire Department

A family dog is being credited for saving his human family during a house fire.

On Thursday around 7:24 p.m., Henry County firefighters responded to a burning home on the 400 block of Winterwood Drive in Stockbridge.

Captain Michael Black said the dog alerted family members who were asleep the time the fire started.

Two adults and four kids, ranging in ages 2 to 13-years-old, escaped the home without injury, however Fire Medic Wendy McClain noticed one of the children crying. McClain paused to comfort the child during this unsettling situation.

The fire was caused by unattended food left on the kitchen stove.

Fire crews contacted the American Red Cross to provided assistance for the family.

