WLTX
Firing Squad Requested as Execution Option for Convicted Ohio Killer

Jan. 22, 2018: Attorneys for Ohio killer Alva Campbell have requested the firing squad execution method instead of lethal injection.

Andrew Welsh-Huggins, Associated Press , WKYC 1:38 PM. EST January 22, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.

Lawyers for death row inmate Alva Campbell say a firing squad must be an option because the state couldn't find a usable vein on Campbell during November's unsuccessful procedure.

Attorneys said in a filing earlier this month that a firing squad wouldn't cause severe suffering, doesn't require drugs Campbell might be allergic to or the need to find a vein.

The attorneys offered as another alternative a closely monitored lethal injection system including a headpiece for the inmate that would monitor brain activity.

The state says a judge has already rejected the firing squad as an option.

