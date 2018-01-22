Firing Squad Requested as Execution Option for Convicted Ohio Killer

(Photo: Ohio Department of Corrections)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.

Lawyers for death row inmate Alva Campbell say a firing squad must be an option because the state couldn't find a usable vein on Campbell during November's unsuccessful procedure.

Attorneys said in a filing earlier this month that a firing squad wouldn't cause severe suffering, doesn't require drugs Campbell might be allergic to or the need to find a vein.

The attorneys offered as another alternative a closely monitored lethal injection system including a headpiece for the inmate that would monitor brain activity.

The state says a judge has already rejected the firing squad as an option.

© 2018 Associated Press