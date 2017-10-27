First Charges in Russia Investigation
There's a report tonight that a grand jury has issued indictments in Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. At this time we don't know who has been charged and with what. Those charged may be tak
wltx 11:08 PM. EDT October 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Materials at VC Summer Plant Could Be Rotting AwayOct 27, 2017, 11:13 p.m.
-
Teen Claims He Has Nude Photo of Teacher, Deputies SayOct 27, 2017, 6:29 p.m.
-
High School Blitz: October 27, 2017Oct 27, 2017, 9:39 p.m.