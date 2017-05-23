First victim of Manchester concert attack identified as 18-year-old student

A school in northern England has identified one of the victims in the Manchester concert bombing as Georgina Callander, a former pupil.

Peter Rawlinson, deputy of the Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Croston, northwest of Manchester, told The Associated Press that the school confirmed Callander's death with members of her family.

@emiliesatwell 😭this is so heartbreaking. She was so excited💔rip beautiful😭😇 — LibbyRáe❦ (@JoeSvggx) May 23, 2017

Rawlinson says "she was academically a very gifted student, very hard-working. Just lovely to speak to."

The school posted a photo of Georgina on its website, smiling and look smart in her school uniform. It said she died of injuries from the attack and described her as "a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff."

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. is working closely with the British government as it investigates the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.



Tillerson released a statement Tuesday saying that "our hearts go out to the families of those who have lost loved ones and to those injured in the attack."



He says: "While it is too early to determine those responsible for this atrocity, we are working closely with the British government and supporting their efforts to investigate and respond to this attack."

