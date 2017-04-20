Five People Rescued from Saluda River

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia firefighters say they rescued five people who were trapped on the rocks along the Saluda River.

The group became stranded on an island in the Shandon Rapids late Thursday afternoon. After a short time, officers were able to get all of the people to safety.

It's a somewhat common occurence for people to get trapped on the rocks in the Saluda River when the level of water suddenly rises when SCE&G releases water from the Lake Murray Dam at scheduled times.

