Man Flashes Customers, Says He's Jesus

Terry Wayne Brothers

A man claiming to be Jesus Christ flashed customers outside a home improvement store, Palm Bay police say.

According to WWSB, Terry Wayne Brothers, 52, was arrested when he was found in his underwear outside a Lowe's. When asked what he was doing, he would only tell police, "I am Jesus Christ."

A woman had called 911 telling them Brothers was naked and waving his private parts at passing cars.

For more, read the WWSP report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV