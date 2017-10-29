Man Flashes Customers, Says He's Jesus

A man claiming to be Jesus Christ flashed customers outside a home improvement store, Palm Bay police say.
According to WWSB, Terry Wayne Brothers, 52, was arrested when he was found in his underwear outside a Lowe's. When asked what he was doing, he would only tell police, "I am Jesus Christ."
A woman had called 911 telling them Brothers was naked and waving his private parts at passing cars.
