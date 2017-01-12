Flat abs, lose weight & reduce back pain

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Today let's make that New Year's resolution a reality and let's do it with expert help on a dime.



Whether you want flatter abs, have a weight loss goal or a dream to reduce back pain, we have you covered.



SUPER BOWL TV DEALS are on the way. Make sure you're subscribed to this list.



I sit like a complete moron. I realized that after experiencing back pain issue at the age of thirty! After seeking advice from a physical therapist, two personal trainers and a chiropractor, I learned I needed to change the way I sit and stretch. A stability ball was recommended to me by everyone I spoke with and today I want to share a deal on the best one.



The 2000 lbs. Stability Ball from B.M.P. includes the following features:



- Designed to improve your core strength

- Improves your balance and agility

- Lifetime Warranty

- Comes with a pump

- Great for exercise or desk chair replacement

- Helps achieve better abs and agility

- Rated up to 2,000 pounds

- Professional Grade

- Includes stretch strap

- Resistance band and stretch strap guide included

- Lowest recorded price



71% Off B.M.P Stretch & Flex Kit + Stability Ball + Lifetime Warranty + Free Shipping

Was: $64.99

Now: $18.99

**Full product review and demo right here



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

TEGNA