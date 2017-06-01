Floating Water Park Opens in North Myrtle Beach Saturday

(Photo: City of North Myrtle Beach)

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - A much anticipated new floating water park opens this weekend near Myrle Beach.

Shark Wake Park's floating aqua park will opens Saturday, June 3.

It will be located at the freshwater lake at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. It's another amenity that's part of the larger Shark Wake Park.

The floating playground features an obstacle course that will be situated on a portion of the lake. It will include a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows, and bouncers, all connected together and floating in the lake. It also offers swings, ramps, ladders, trampolines, slides, wiggle bridges, and more.

Crews are still putting the finishing touches on the structure, but video that's being stream on Facebook showed it was nearly complete by Thursday night.

The park is holding a "Welcome Back Summer Party" as part of the opening from 12 p.m. to dusk. It will feature cornhole competitions, big air contests, and drinks.

Further details on the event, Shark Wake Park, and their other attractions can be found on their website.

© 2017 WLTX-TV