Florence Man Wanted For Setting Wife on Fire
Tonight a Florence Man is wanted on attempted murder charges after Deputies say he poured gas on his wife and set her on fire.He's 32 year old Charles Nethercutt. Deputies say his wife suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body.
wltx 5:31 PM. EDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Veteran Returns Home To Damaged Home
-
Man Charged With Setting Fire At The Hub
-
4 Assistant Coaches Indicted in Federal Case
-
Gun Found On Teen At Airport High School
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Fatal Hit and Run Under Investigation
-
Midlands Supply Drive For Hurricane Survivors
-
Kids copy dangerous social media stuntman
-
Columbia Woman Helping Family in Puerto Rico
-
SC Workers Help Hurricane Survivors
More Stories
-
Columbia Teen Charged with Killing Woman, Putting…Sep 27, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
-
Kentucky Fan Shot in the Vista Released from the HospitalSep 27, 2017, 12:59 p.m.
-
Lexington Woman Shot, Killed Husband, Police SaySep 27, 2017, 11:25 a.m.