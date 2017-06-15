Florida prankster punks travelers with fake outlet sticker

(@JustBasicDave)

We’ve all either been there or seen it. You’re at the airport gate waiting to board a flight. You want to make sure you’ve got enough phone battery for the trip. So you find a seat next to an outlet to charge your phone as you scroll away on your favorite social media site.

Enter @JustPlainDave, who decided to have a little fun with the plane-wait plug-in. The Florida prankster got stickers of outlets and placed them at spots in the Miami Airport. He shot video of what happened next and the internet loved it.

He also got the attention of other airports!

And if you want to pull off the prank yourself, @JustBasicDave wants to make it easy.

Here's where you can get them https://t.co/a1bISifmdj — Just Basic Dave (@JustBasicDave) June 15, 2017

Bravo, @JustBasicDave.

