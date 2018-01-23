Florida schools could be forced to display 'In God we trust'

Florida, Tallahassee, Old And New State Capitol Buildings. (Photo by Education Images/UIG via Getty Images) (Photo: Education Images UIG via Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Every Florida school and school administrative building will have to prominently display "In God we trust" under a bill moving through the Legislature.



Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels said her bill will be a lesson to children about the national and state motto that's printed on currency and included in the state flag.



The bill received unanimous approval Tuesday from the House PreK-12 Innovation Subcommittee. Democrats and Republicans praised the idea.



Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo said students should know about the state's history, and as part of that history, "we do trust in God."



Democratic Rep. Larry Lee said the nation was "built on God" and the bill is a great idea at a time when many young people aren't going to church.



Lee added, "We're taking God out of everything."

