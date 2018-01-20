Florida Teen Killed When Boulder Hits Him in South Carolina

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Greenville, SC (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina say a teenager from Florida was killed when a boulder rolled down a hill and killed him while he was climbing near some falls.



Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said 18-year-old Jacob Bridges Acker of Neptune Beach, Florida, was hiking with a group beside Wildcat Branch Falls on Friday. The statement said while Acker attempted to climb next to the falls, a large boulder shifted, rolled down a hill and struck him.



It's believed the boulder weighed at least 1,000 pounds.



A statement from the coroner's office considered Acker's death an accident. The office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating.



© 2018 Associated Press