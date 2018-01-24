Flu Outbreak Closes Clarendon Hall for the Rest of the Week

Summerton, SC (WLTX) - Clarendon Hall will be closed January 24-26 after a number of students of staff members tested for the influenza virus.

“Our first concern is always the safety of our students, staff, parents and the school community," Clarendon Hall Headmaster Phillip Rizzo said in a statement. "After consulting with healthcare professionals, we made the decision to close for the remainder of the week due to the number of students absent with flu-like symptoms.”

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday activities have also been canceled.

The school will be cleaned and disinfected, then reopen January 29.

For more information about canceled or rescheduled events, visit clarendonhall.org.

© 2018 WLTX-TV