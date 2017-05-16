Folks in Vance Try To Address Flooding Issues
We first told you about the flooding issues in the Orangeburg County town of Vance three weeks ago. WLTX discovered the problem appears to be the lack of maintenance on area ditches...causing them to overflow during a heavy rain.
wltx 11:09 PM. EDT May 16, 2017
