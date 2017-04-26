Former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules Charged with Felony in Fatal Crash

Chris Soules

AURORA, Ia. — Former Bachelor star Chis Soules is out on bail after he rear-ended a tractor, fatally injuring its driver Monday.

Soules' mother, Linda, posted his $10,000 bond at 11:37 a.m. CT Tuesday, Officer Tammy Steenbock of the Buchanan County Correctional Division confirmed.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. May 2. If convicted of the felony charge against him, Soules could be sentenced to as much as five years in prison under Iowa law.

The documents also say that while out of jail, Soules is not allowed to leave Iowa without written consent from the court. He is also subject to electronic monitoring.

Soules, 35, walked away from the scene about a mile north of Aurora and was picked up by an unidentified person, said Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Scott Bright. He was taken into custody a couple of hours later at his home, about six miles away in rural Arlington. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash, a Class D felony in Iowa.

Authorities said Soules had alcoholic beverages or containers with him, but they said they were still investigating whether he was impaired.

He was convicted of drunken driving in 2005. He was charged with other alcohol violations and minor crimes during his 20s.

The tractor driver was identified Tuesday as Kenneth E. Mosher, 66. He lived on his family farm near the crash site. He was taken after the crash by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, where he was pronounced dead.

Mosher had been a resident of Aurora, a town of fewer than 200 people, for much of his life.

Arlington mayor Dan Handel told the Register, “It’s just very sad news, because I knew the guy that got killed. He was a local farmer and a very good person. He was definitely someone who would be willing to help you with anything if you were in need ... "It’s just pretty devastating to have this happen in our area, in our town.”

City clerk Mary Jo Brown echoed Handel's sentiment: “It’s a tragic accident and I feel bad for the family that lost someone last night, and also for Chris and his family.”

Des Moines Register and USA TODAY