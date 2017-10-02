Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
The former assistant director of the FBI's criminal investigative division says he believes the shooter who killed dozens and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas strip was likely planning the attack for a long time and probably has a military background.
WCNC 8:29 PM. EDT October 02, 2017
