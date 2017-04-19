Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Dead From Suicide in Prison, Officials Say

Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during a hearing on August 22, 2013. (Photo: Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

BOSTON (CBS News) – Former NFL player and convicted killer Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison overnight, Correctional authorities said Wednesday morning.

A statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction read:

On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.

It was just four days ago when the former New England Patriots star, who is already serving a life sentence for 2013 murder, was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying that prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink.

Hernandez wept quietly as the verdicts were read. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder in the killings, but convicted him of unlawful possession of a gun.

