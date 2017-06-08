Former NFL Player Found Dead in River

Former NFL player James Hardy was found dead in a river on June 8, 2017. (Photo by Getty Images)

The body of former NFL player James Hardy III was found in an Indiana river on Wednesday, USA TODAY Sports confirmed.

Hardy’s cause of death has not been determined, according to Allen County Coroner’s Office investigator Rebecca Stuttle. A city employee found his body in the Maumee River Wednesday afternoon.

“Everything is still under investigation,” Stuttle said.

Hardy, 31, was a second-round pick (No. 41 overall) by the Buffalo Bills in the 2008 NFL draft. He had 10 catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons. He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, though he never appeared in a regular-season game for the team, before playing in the Arena Football League.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of James Hardy today," the Bills wrote in a statement Thursday. "We send our condolences to the Hardy family as they deal with this tragic loss."

A standout at Indiana who first joined the school to play basketball, Hardy still holds the Hoosiers' records for career receptions, yards and touchdown catches.

In May 2014, Hardy was arrested for after attacking three police officers, but a judge ruled he was not mentally competent to stand trial.

The Indianapolis Star, part of the USA TODAY Network, contributed to this report.

