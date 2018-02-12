Former MLB Player Esteban Loaiza Arrested with Over 40 Pounds of Narcotics

26 Aug 1998: Pitcher Estaban Loaiza #25 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during a game against the Detroit Tigers at The BallPark in Arlington, Texas. Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport (Photo: Stephen Dunn, This content is subject to copyright.)

Esteban Loaiza, who played three seasons with the Texas Rangers, was reportedly arrested Friday in San Diego for possession of over 40 pounds of heroin or cocaine.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan posted part of a police report to Twitter Monday morning, showing Loaiza was booked into jail Friday evening for possession of 20 kilos of heroin or cocaine and two other narcotics charges.

He was being held on $200,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to face the felony charges, according to the police report.

Loaiza, 46, posted a 17-17 record and a 5.19 ERA with the Rangers between 1998-2001. Most notably for Rangers fans, though, is the fact that Loaiza was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays on July 19, 2000 for two minor league players -- one of whom was Michael Young.

Young would go on to become the Rangers’ all-time leader in games played (1,823), hits (2,230), total bases (3,286) and several other offensive categories.

The trade has been dubbed the worst in Blue Jays history, and, obviously, one of the best for the Rangers franchise.

Loaiza allegedly became a drug kingpin despite making almost $44 million over a 14-year MLB career that ended in 2008. He pitched for the Pirates, Rangers, White Sox, Blue Jays, Athletics, Dodgers, Nationals and Yankees.

