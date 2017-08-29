Former WLTX Anchor Impacted by Harvey
Thousands of people in texas have had to evacuate their homes.... and pray for the best.one of those people is former news19 morning anchor Lauren Talarico. Lauren works at our sister station in Houston KHOU... she and her family tried to evacuate..but
wltx 5:55 PM. EDT August 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Homeowner Helps Catch Manhunt Suspect
-
Child Assaulted At Columbia Community Park
-
Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters
-
Rescuer Describes Finding 4-Year-Old on Boat
-
NC Murder Suspect Wanted, May Be In The Upstate
-
Bus driver arrested on suspision of DUI
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Mother charged after elementary student gets 'Jesus Loves' tattoo
-
Missing Cayce Teen Found
-
KHOU Live Video
More Stories
-
SC Man Holds Suspect at Gunpoint Until Cops ArriveAug 29, 2017, 12:50 p.m.
-
Lawsuit Wants All VC Summer Money Returned to CustomersAug 29, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
-
Donate Here to Help the Texas Flood VictimsAug 27, 2017, 10:34 p.m.