Fort Mill Going Blue in Honor of Det. Mike Doty

Det. Mike Doty / Photo: YCSO

York County, SC (WCNC) - On Friday, the town of Fort Mill is going blue to celebrate what would’ve been Detective Mike Doty’s 38th birthday.

The York County deputy died one day after he and three other law enforcement officers were shot in an ambush attack.

The event, “Main Street FM Blue Out,” began spreading on social media Tuesday. Already, nearly 500 people plan to attend.

Starting noon on Friday, businesses downtown will hang blue lights and decorations in honor of the fallen officer.

Sarah Hopfer, a close friend of the Doty family, planned the event.

"Friday, February 2, please take a moment to stop by the Band Stand to see the Blue Out and to honor Det. Mike Doty on his birthday,”’ Hopfer said in a Facebook post.

February 2nd, 1980 is the day Detective Mike Doty and his twin brother Chris Doty were born. They both became deputies with the York County Sheriff’s office and lived in Fort Mill.

NBC Charlotte spoke to Jason Cloud, owner of Hobo's Burgers, Shakes and Brews. He said the Doty brothers ate at his restaurant before, and he is happy to honor the family during their time of grief.

“We have their back in whatever they do and appreciate what they do for us,” said Cloud.

Steve Tolson, co-owner of Amor Artis Brewery, also plans to participate in the “Blue Out” on Friday. While he didn’t know Doty personally, he said everyone in the area has a connection to the family.

“If you don’t know the Dotys directly, you know a friend of one of them, and it’s just incredibly sad.”

