Frank Martin Motivated For National Title

Frank Martin (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBIA, SC - Coming off of their Final Four season the USC men's basketball program enters the offseason with everything going for them.

Potentially they'll have two future NBA players from this year's team, a solid core of returners who will look to continue the culture that has been established and a highly energized head coach in Frank Martin. He's anxious to get back to the Final Four and the national championship on Super Monday.

"I've got a fire that's burning inside of me that's never burnt before to coach on Monday. I don't know if Monday is ever going to be reality but that moment has pushed me to a place I've never been to personally, from a competitor stand point," Martin said.

In the season ending press conference on Tuesday he also shared what he told his team.

"I told our players I said you thought I was crazy? You don't know what's coming because I've tasted something I've never tasted before and I want more. I don't want less."

Playing through March Madness into April and being a game away from playing on championship Monday is motivating the head coach who plans to be around until his new contract ends in 2023.

"I don't like moving. I like to call somewhere home. I moved 15 times between kindergarten and high school. I'm at peace here," Martin said. ""Why leave happiness? Last year was fun. We have work to do but there's no dollar figure that can bring happiness to man."

Martin is also confident in his current roster and the players that will be coming to USC including guard David Beatty. "He brings a toughness and aggressiveness that Sindarius Thornwell has," Martin said.

The five year head coach also mentioned that Delaware transfer Kory Holden will finally be able to assert himself after sitting out this year.

"He's a real talented young man. His voice, his energy can become more relevant now."

With all that coming down the pipeline and new vigor for the game who knows what next March will bring for USC men's basketball.

© 2017 WLTX-TV