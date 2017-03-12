Freeze Warning in Effect Overnight for Most of Midlands

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A freeze warning is in effect for most of the Midlands overnight and into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the warning that goes into effect overnight and lasts until 10 a.m. The following counties are under the warning: Kershaw.

News19 is forecasting a low of 33 degrees for Columbia, but lower temperatures are possible, particularly in low-lying regions and the northern part of the Midlands.

People with sensitive plants and pets should consider bringing them indoors.

After weeks of above average temperatures, we're in the middle of a resurgence of cold weather. On Sunday, more than half of the Midlands got snowfall, with a handful of counties getting some accumulation.

Later this week, the Midlands could experience a hard freeze on Thursday, with temperatures dipping in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures that cold could pose a risk to crops.

