French soldier shoots apparent terrorist near Louvre

French police officers patrol near the Louvre museum on February 3, 2017 in Paris after a soldier has shot and gravely injured a man who tried to attack him. (Photo: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

Paris (USA TODAY) - The area around the Louvre Museum in Paris was blocked off Friday after a soldier shot a man wielding a knife. Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said the attack appeared to be of a "terrorist nature."

Le Monde reported that the incident happened at the Carrousel du Louvre, an underground shopping center near the entrance to the world-famous museum.

Reuters said the man tried to enter the museum's shopping mall with a suitcase before attacking the soldier. Another soldier shot and seriously wounded the assailant, Reuters said. Police said the attacker shouted "Allahu akbar", Arabic for "God is the greatest," the BBC reported.

The attacker was shot in the legs and the soldier was injured on the arm, according to thelocal.fr. A second suspect was arrested and his role is still to be determined, the Interior Ministry said.

BFM TV said the man, who had two briefcases, pulled out a knife and attacked the soldier after he was refused entry to the center.

Museum officials said the Louvre was closed and that visitors who were inside stayed there during the attack. Tourists were later pictured leaving the building.

France is on high alert after a series of terror attacks, including a coordinated attack in Paris in Nov. 2015 that killed 130 people, and a truck attack in Nice in July that killed more than 80 people.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks.

