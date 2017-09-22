Friday Night Blitz: Week Five

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Highlights and scores from Midlands high school football games.
Abbeville 41 Mid Carolina 6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26 Edisto 0
Ben Lippen 55 - Pinewood Prep 21
Brookland-Cayce 28 Gray Collegiate 12
Cheraw 62 Buford 0
Clinton 35 Chesnee 6
Crescent 40 Ware Shoals 6
Dutch Fork 67 Westwood 7
Gilbert 48 Dreher 34
Hammond 56 Cardinal Newman 21
Lamar 17 Crestwood 8
Lancaster 27 Lugoff-Elgin 24
Lewisville 42 C.A. Johnson 14
Lexington 41 Irmo 21
Manning 28 May River 27
Nation Ford 31 Indian Land 7
North Augusta 34 Strom Thurmond 21
North Myrtle Beach 63 Camden 28
Pelion 21 Columbia 20
Providence (PAC) Panthers 50 Fountain Inn Christian 12
Richard Winn 47 Clarendon Hall 31
Richland Northeast 23 Airport 20
River Bluff 12 Blythewood 7
Saluda 42 Ninety-Six 23
Silver Bluff 34 Swansea 7
Spring Valley 48 White Knoll 13
Wagener Salley 28 Blackville Hilda 0
Wilson Hall 35 Thomas Sumter 7
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs