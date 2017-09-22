WLTX
Friday Night Blitz: Week Five

wltx 10:36 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)  Highlights and scores from Midlands high school football games. 

 

Abbeville 41   Mid Carolina 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26    Edisto 0 

Ben Lippen 55 - Pinewood Prep 21 

Brookland-Cayce 28   Gray Collegiate 12  

Cheraw 62     Buford 0 

Clinton 35    Chesnee 6

Crescent 40   Ware Shoals 6 

Dutch Fork 67   Westwood 7

Gilbert 48    Dreher 34

Hammond 56  Cardinal Newman 21

Lamar 17    Crestwood 8

Lancaster 27    Lugoff-Elgin 24 

Lewisville 42   C.A. Johnson 14  

Lexington 41    Irmo 21

Manning 28    May River 27 

Nation Ford 31   Indian Land 7  

North Augusta 34   Strom Thurmond 21

North Myrtle Beach 63    Camden 28

Pelion 21    Columbia 20 

Providence  (PAC) Panthers 50     Fountain Inn Christian 12

Richard Winn 47    Clarendon Hall 31

Richland Northeast  23  Airport 20

River Bluff 12    Blythewood 7  

Saluda 42   Ninety-Six 23

Silver Bluff 34    Swansea 7 

Spring Valley 48   White Knoll 13

Wagener Salley 28   Blackville Hilda 0

Wilson Hall 35    Thomas Sumter  7

 

