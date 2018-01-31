Funeral Home Offering Free Pizza if You Pre-Plan Your Funeral

BROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN - What was the last thing you did for free pizza?

A Wisconsin funeral home wants to encourage more people to pre-plan their funerals in exchange for free pizza.

Krause Funeral Homes and Cremation Service's 'Pizza and Pre-plan' event will help attendees explore funeral options in exchange for the free meal.

"Enjoy a FREE meal while our expert staff explains your memorialization options, answers your questions, and shows you how the decisions you make today will benefit your loved ones for years to come." read the event description on Facebook.

The funeral home wants more people to pre-plan their funerals to lessen the burden on families.

"If we can get people to figure it out before that emotional or financial pressure hits, everyone wins," Owner Mark Krause told KENS 5.

Krause said the funeral home expects about 60-70 people to show up to the pre-planning event.

"Food relaxes people. If we can give people something to eat, we can spend some time giving them information on why they have to pre-plan," Krause said.

He said the pizza takes the edge off when discussing such an uncomfortable topic.

Krause said the funeral home will be ordering about 20 pizzas from a nearby pizzeria called Vino Cappuccino which is also in Brookfield, Wisconsin.



