Funeral home pays for burial of baby found dead in woods

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Funeral services were held Friday for a 2-week-old baby allegedly killed by her father.

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel confirmed to 11Alive that there was no charge for the burial of Caliyah McNabb, and that everything involved was donated. The family asked that details of the services be kept private.

The 2-week-old little girl was found dead in the woods on Sunday, Oct. 8. An autopsy showed that the child died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Her father, 27-year-old Chris McNabb, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing a death. He was denied bond in his first court appearance on Thursday and is slated to appear before a grand jury on Nov. 3.

