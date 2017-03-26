WLTX
5 Points, USC Campus Erupt After Gamecocks Win

USC fans went wild after the team secured its first ever Final Four berth in school history.

Tabitha Corley, wltx 7:36 PM. EDT March 26, 2017

(WLTX) -- It has almost become a staple to take a dip in either the Five Points water fountain or the Thomas Cooper Library after on the March Madness road to victory.

Moments after the team's 77-70 win over Florida, fans rushed to those sites. They began jumping in, splashing around, and chanting "USC, USC." 

They also ran into into the streets, shutting down traffic, even on Harden Street. 

