5 Points, USC Campus Erupt After Gamecocks Win

(WLTX) -- It has almost become a staple to take a dip in either the Five Points water fountain or the Thomas Cooper Library after on the March Madness road to victory.

Moments after the team's 77-70 win over Florida, fans rushed to those sites. They began jumping in, splashing around, and chanting "USC, USC."

They also ran into into the streets, shutting down traffic, even on Harden Street.

Check out these slippery tweets from fans:

ITS A PARTY IN FIVE POINTS BABY RAMP IT UP pic.twitter.com/SY75Bkncmp — Barstool USC (@BarstoolUofSC) March 26, 2017

