Gamecock Fever Spreading Around Columbia Businesses

Businesses around Columbia show off their Gamecock spirit (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia SC (WLTX) - Now that both USC basketball teams are in the final four, Gamecock fever is going around Columbia.

The ailment seems to be spreading to businesses all over town. The symptoms are proud displays of gamecock paraphernalia, an uncontrollable desire to don garnet and black, and of course, a severe case of March Madness.

From flags to banners and simple signs to large elaborate ones, no one seems to mind having this Gamecock fever and no one seems to mind spreading it.

"It's been wonderful seeing everybody supporting the Gamecocks, even the Clemson fans," said Monica Owens, a USC fan.

"It's nice to see some representation, it gets everyone excited and it's kind of like a family feel," said Gibbes DeLoach, another USC fan.

So cover your mouth, because if you don't have it already you might be next!

