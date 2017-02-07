WLTX
Gamecocks Fall In 4OT Thriller

wltx 9:59 PM. EST February 07, 2017

In what is believed to be the first USC basketball game that went four overtimes, Carolina lost a hard-fought marathon with Alabama 90-86.

The Gamecocks had a horrendous first half, trailing 32-16 which saw them miss their last 17 field goals and go scoreless for the last 10:23. 

But the second half saw USC respond thanks in part to Sindarius Thornwell who scored a career-high 44 points and 21 rebounds. He was 25-of-32 from the free throw line and played 56 minutes, all career highs.

PJ Dozier had 21 before fouling out.

Alabama was led by Avery Johnson, Jr. with 23. 

(© 2017 WLTX)


