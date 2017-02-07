Gamecocks Fall In 4OT Thriller

In what is believed to be the first USC basketball game that went four overtimes, Carolina lost a hard-fought marathon with Alabama 90-86.
The Gamecocks had a horrendous first half, trailing 32-16 which saw them miss their last 17 field goals and go scoreless for the last 10:23.
But the second half saw USC respond thanks in part to Sindarius Thornwell who scored a career-high 44 points and 21 rebounds. He was 25-of-32 from the free throw line and played 56 minutes, all career highs.
PJ Dozier had 21 before fouling out.
Alabama was led by Avery Johnson, Jr. with 23.
