Georgia college student creates rap for extra credit in biology, video goes viral

Julien Turner [YouTube Channel] (Photo: Custom)

ATLANTA (KTHV) – You’ve probably seen this video on your timeline on Twitter, or in a Reddit post. A sophomore at Morehouse College in Atlanta took an assignment to a new level.

Julien Turner, 19, and his younger brother Justen Turner, 15, created a video for Julien’s biology class. It’s a rap video called ‘XY Cell Life,’ it’s laid over the Lil Uzi song ‘XO TourLlif3.’

The video is going viral! As of Monday morning, it has over 663,000 views on YouTube and over 147,000 retweets and 312,000 likes on Twitter.

Need to learn about Mitosis or Meiosis? Well, we’re not going to lie, the lyrics are very informative!

According to a comment on Reddit, Julien and his brother have been in filmmaking for the past six years.

Their website Dreadhead Films commented, “It’s funny that our lowest quality production is the one that blows up, but it does capture our creativity. And yes, Julien did get the extra credit.”

