Gerber Recalls Food Due to Labeling Error

Cheese Ravioli Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups, Back of Pack (Photo: Gerber Products Company)

Florham Park, NJ (WLTX) - Gerber has issued an allergy alert and a voluntary recall of one of its products due to a labeling error.

Cheese Ravioli Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups should not be eaten by anyone with an egg allergy or sensitivity to eggs, according to Gerber. While egg is listed as an ingredient, the "Contains" section of label does not list "egg allergen as required," according to a statement released on Monday. The “Contains” statement is designed to alert parents to allergens in the recipe.

Cheese Ravioli Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups (Front of Pack)

The voluntary recall impacts all packages of the Cheese Ravioli variety of Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups (UPC code: 159070), which were distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce. All other Gerber products, including other Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups varieties, are appropriately labeled, the company said.

Only consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are at risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume this product, according to Gerber, who also indicated that no illness has been reported due to an allergic reaction to egg to date.

Anyone with questions about the product or the recall should contact Gerber at 1-800-510-7494. The line is staffed 24/7.

WLTX