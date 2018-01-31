Gilmore Figures To See A Lot Of Alshon

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is interviewed during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

They are former roommates when both were blazing a trail from the Palmetto State to the NFL. Now, the matchup between Stephon Gilmore and Alshon Jeffery is expected to go down Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

Gilmore is in his first season with the Patriots, Jeffery is in his first season with the Eagles.

The two played at USC from 2009-2011. In fact, Gilmore and Jeffery were roommates in an off-campus unit with two other future NFL stars - Melvin Ingram and D.J. Swearinger.

While the quartet was certainly made of NFL talent, it will be Gilmore and Jeffery who get the first taste of football's biggest game.

Jeffery was a second-round selection by the Bears in 2012, the 45h pick overall. Gilmore had been chosen one round earlier with the 10th overall pick by the Bills.

The two could have been matched up in 2014, but Gilmore had a wrist injury and didn't play when Buffalo was in the Windy City. Jeffery had five catches for 71 yards on that day.

Now what is a likely showdown between these two Palmetto State products will take place Sunday in Minneapolis. You could make a case that it will be South Pointe High School vs Calhoun County for bragging rights. But for both men, it is all about doing what is necessary to help bring home a victory.

Both Stephon and Alshon have said this week there will be time for catching up after the game. But for now, it's all business at the Super Bowl.

© 2018 WLTX-TV