Girl Scouts Recoup Stolen Cookie Sales, Thanks to Good Samaritan

Person of Interest in Girl Scout theft. (Photo: Charleston Police Department)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - A good Samaritan has donated $345 to the Lowcountry Girl Scout troop who had the same amount stolen from them at a cookie sale, according to Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina.

West Ashley Troop 953 was robbed at a cookie booth sale Sunday afternoon in West Ashley, according the Girl Scout council. As the scouts turned away for a moment during a shift change, someone stole their hard earned cookie sales, totaling $345. The man reportedly made his getaway on a bicycle into nearby woods, despite a scout mom giving chase. Police have released a photo of what they're calling a person of interest in the case. Anyone with information about the case should call Charleston Police at 843-554-1111.

The troop has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity and caring from the community, according to the Girl Scout council. "The troop said they did not want to profit from this setback and wanted to support their sister scouts by promoting ALL Girl Scout troop cookie booth sales. It is also important to them to promote support for Operation Cookie Drop which sends Girl Scout cookies to deployed military troops." said Donna Lee in a statement released Tuesday by Girl Scouts of Eastern Carolina. "We are extremely proud of them for setting such a fine example and we applaud their decision."

Instead of donations, the troop asks that the public support them by buying Girl Scout cookies at area booths or donating cookies to Operation Cookie Drop. Any Girl Scout at a cookie booth can take a donation for Operation Cookie Drop, which sends Girl Scout cookies to our deployed military troops. Find a cookie sale booth near you HERE.

