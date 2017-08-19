Good parent, good citizen: tax man checking cars at schools

File (Photo: AP)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - The tax collector is looking for scofflaws in the lines of cars dropping off kids at school.

The Sun-News of Myrtle Beach reports that as the new school year starts workers from the Horry County Auditor's Office will be searching slow-moving school drop-off lines for vehicles with out-of-state tags. Officials will then check whether owners have complied with a law to register their automobiles and pay vehicle taxes within 45 days of moving to South Carolina.

Horry County Auditor Lois Eargle said she started checking vehicles near schools in the late 1990s, adding that most of the money collects goes to education. The auditor's office issued more than 800 demand letters and collected almost $172,000 during the last school year.

