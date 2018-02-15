Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks to the media as he visits Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school killed 17 people on Feb. 14, 2018. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Flags will fly at half-staff Thursday as the state honors the lives lost in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Gov. Rick Scott said he ordered the lowering of flags statewide to honor those lost in the "senseless tragedy."

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old and former Douglas High School student who was expelled for disciplinary reasons last year, opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at a Florida high school Wednesday, killing at least 17 people.

I have also ordered the immediate lowering of flags statewide to honor those lost in this senseless tragedy. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 15, 2018

Related: Former student opens fire at Florida high school, killing 17

More: Suspect in fatal Florida school attack is former student with 'anger' issues

Timeline: South Florida school shooting as developments unfolded

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV