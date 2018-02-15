WLTX
Florida Governor Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Mourn Shooting Victims

We bring you a report from Parkland near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, scene of today's deadly shooting.

Eric Heubusch, WTSP 6:44 AM. EST February 15, 2018

Flags will fly at half-staff Thursday as the state honors the lives lost in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Gov. Rick Scott said he ordered the lowering of flags statewide to honor those lost in the "senseless tragedy."

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old and former Douglas High School student who was expelled for disciplinary reasons last year, opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at a Florida high school Wednesday, killing at least 17 people.

