Flags will fly at half-staff Thursday as the state honors the lives lost in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
In a tweet Wednesday night, Gov. Rick Scott said he ordered the lowering of flags statewide to honor those lost in the "senseless tragedy."
Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old and former Douglas High School student who was expelled for disciplinary reasons last year, opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at a Florida high school Wednesday, killing at least 17 people.
I have also ordered the immediate lowering of flags statewide to honor those lost in this senseless tragedy.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 15, 2018
