Easter Eggs (Photo: WLTX)

OLUMBIA, S.C. – Due to the possibility of heavy rains and storms today, the annual Easter Egg Hunt on the Governor’s Mansion grounds has been postponed to a later date.

Further details will be announced next week.

The Young Farmers & Ranchers group canceled its event that the governor was scheduled to attend in Columbia today.

© 2017 WLTX-TV